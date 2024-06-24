Illumina parts ways with Grail, with divestiture complete

Nearly four years after first pitching its multibillion-dollar plan to obtain Grail, Illumina has cut (nearly) all ties with the cancer blood test developer.

The DNA sequencing giant has completed its spinoff of the company—closing the book on a saga spanning continents, courtrooms and Carl Icahn’s calls for changes in leadership.

Starting tomorrow, Grail will begin trading the “regular way” under its own Nasdaq ticker, GRAL, as an independent public outfit. Illumina had outlined its plans for the divestment earlier this month, taking the time to distribute one share of Grail common stock for each holder’s six of Illumina, before the company made its full Nasdaq debut.

Going forward, Illumina will—once again—maintain a 14.5% share of the company. The percentage matches the stake that it had held since Grail’s founding, when it first launched as an Illumina spinoff in 2015.

Grail previously laid out its plans for…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks