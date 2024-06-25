Biopharma leaders charting a path for the industry’s LGBTQ+ community

Many individuals and groups, whom we’ve highlighted in the past, have made the biotech industry more welcoming for the LGBTQ+ community over the years.

So for our third annual feature on LGBTQ+ leaders in biopharma, I’d hoped to present even further leaps by honoring 15 individuals shaping the future of not only their community but also the biotechs, pharmaceutical companies and other organizations involved in making and bringing new medicines to patients.

But this year’s special report ended up one short.

In a sign of the unending threats to the LGBTQ+ community, one selected individual asked that we not include them, citing the current climate. The broader climate is quite obvious — the Human Rights Campaign issued its first-ever state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the US last year. But within the biopharma industry, it’s harder to get a…

