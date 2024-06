SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the headline “Capricor Therapeutics Announces for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy” on Tuesday, June 25th by Capricor Therapeutics, please note that the words “Pre-BLA Meeting with FDA for Deramiocel” were omitted from the headline. The corrected release follows.

