Grail to Begin Trading on Nasdaq as Illumina Completes Divestiture

Pictured: Nasdaq’s billboard in New York City/iStock, FinkAvenue

Grail on Monday announced that it has successfully completed its spinoff from DNA sequencing giant Illumina, paving the way for its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The cancer detection biotech will make its public debut on Tuesday, and will trade under the stock ticker symbol GRAL.

“Grail is taking another important step in our journey to shift the paradigm in early cancer detection,” CEO Bob Ragusa said in a statement. Toward this goal, Grail’s Galleri is a clinically validated multi-cancer early detection test “which screens for many of the deadliest cancers, including those with no recommended screening tests today,” according to Ragusa.

“There is nothing acceptable about the status quo in cancer screening today,” Ragusa said, adding that through…

