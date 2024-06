– Olezarsen PDUFA date set for December 19, 2024 for treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome – – Phase 3 enrollment completed in CORE, CORE2 and ESSENCE evaluating olezarsen for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia, with results expected in 2H 2025 – CARLSBAD, Calif., June…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks