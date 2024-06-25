Q&A: FDA medical policy chief talks decentralized trial guidance, improving diversity

The FDA’s director of its Office of Medical Policy wants trial sponsors to keep participant experiences top-of-mind in their decentralized designs.

Endpoints News sat down with Khair ElZarrad last week in San Diego at the Drug Information Association annual meeting. ElZarrad helms the FDA’s 180-person Office of Medical Policy housed within the agency’s drug center, and discussed the office’s progress on several key and upcoming guidance documents.

He explained how his office is approaching AI and how its suite of guidance documents is meant to help improve diversity in clinical trials. The White House’s Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday signed off on long-awaited draft guidance on trial diversity, which is expected to be released soon.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Lia DeGroot: What are you up to in the Office of Medical Policy and what is your day-to-day like?

