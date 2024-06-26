BioMed Realty Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioMed Realty, a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, announced today the promotion of three officers: Colleen O’Connor to Executive Vice President, Market Lead, East Coast & UK Markets; Joanna Hilvert to Vice President, Integration, Environmental and ESG; and Dan Krachon to Vice President, Facilities. These professionals have deep expertise in their respective life science and commercial real estate disciplines

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks