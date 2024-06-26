STAT+: Journal retracts study tied to Micronoma’s effort to create blood cancer test

Nature retracted a high-profile paper that served as part of the scientific groundwork for Micronoma, a San Diego-based startup, on Wednesday.

“Some of the findings of the article are affected and the corresponding conclusions are no longer supported,” Nature said in the retraction. STAT has reached out to Rob Knight, a researcher at the University of California, San Diego, and the original paper’s senior author, for comment.

The retraction comes after a team of researchers published work on the preprint site bioRxiv critiquing the Nature paper last August, describing what they called “fatal errors” in the paper’s analyses. The team later published this same work in the peer-reviewed journal mBio.

Continue to STAT+ to read the full story…

