BioAtla to Host Virtual R&D Day on Clinical Program and Pipeline Updates on July 25, 2024

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day around the Company’s clinical programs and pipeline updates on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here.

