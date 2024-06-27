Grail pioneered multi-cancer tests. But the company’s rough public debut shows the industry could be in trouble

Is Grail’s lurching start as a newly public company a bad omen for what some view as the future of cancer testing?

In its first week of trading since being spun off from Illumina, investors have valued California-based Grail at less than $500 million. That’s about 1/16th of the $8 billion that Illumina paid to buy it in 2021, on the hope that Grail’s blood test could screen for many cancers at once and become a backbone of oncology surveillance.

When Grail launched in 2016, backers like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos were drawn to the idea of a broad test to help catch malignancies early while saving lives and money. Legendary biotech investor Bob Nelsen of ARCH Venture Partners made it his firm’s largest-ever investment at the time.

But in the years since, the field has been held back by questions over accuracy and the…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks