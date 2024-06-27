Inmagene Announces Positive Topline Results of a Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study of IMG-004, a Non-covalent Reversible BTK Inhibitor with Once Daily Dosing Potential

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals (“Inmagene” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative and differentiated therapies for immunological and inflammatory (I&I) diseases, today announced positive topline results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study of IMG-004, a potent, non-covalent, reversible, and brain permeable Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

