Q&A: Vertex’s pain research chief on moving beyond opioids, AI and how pharma acquisitions thrive or fail

SAN DIEGO — For savvy dealmaking, Vertex’s 2001 acquisition of Aurora Biosciences is near the top of the list.

Vertex bought the San Diego biotech for $592 million in stock. The site eventually developed the suite of cystic fibrosis drugs that transformed the devastating lung disease and became the cornerstone of the biotech’s business, bringing in nearly $10 billion last year. Vertex is now valued at $122 billion, with its stock price setting new all-time highs earlier this month.

Paul Negulescu joined Aurora as employee No. 5 in 1996 and led the San Diego site from 2003 to 2022. For their cystic fibrosis work, Negulescu and two other Vertex colleagues won the $3 million Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences last year.

Now, Negulescu is leading Vertex’s pain research, one of the biotech’s most advanced and closely-watched efforts. As the biotech is close to finishing its FDA approval filing for its…

