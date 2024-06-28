As Restrictions on Cannabis and Psychedelics Ease, Americans Dabble with ‘Microdosing’

Loosening local, state and federal regulations on cannabis and psychedelics has increased Americans’ interest in microdosing, according to a study from researchers at the University of California San Diego. Published in JAMA Health Forum, the study found that the rate of microdosing-related Google searches grew by 1250% from 2015 to 2023, with over three million searches in 2023 alone.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks