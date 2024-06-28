As Restrictions on Cannabis and Psychedelics Ease, Americans Dabble with ‘Microdosing’

June 28, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on As Restrictions on Cannabis and Psychedelics Ease, Americans Dabble with ‘Microdosing’

Loosening local, state and federal regulations on cannabis and psychedelics has increased Americans’ interest in microdosing, according to a study from researchers at the University of California San Diego. Published in JAMA Health Forum, the study found that the rate of microdosing-related Google searches grew by 1250% from 2015 to 2023, with over three million searches in 2023 alone.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks


ADVERTISEMENT — Advertise With Biotech Networks