With Latest Expansion in Ohio, Resilience Can Best Serve Partners and Patients

Pictured: The Resilience Cincinnati facility, which handles fill/finish and device assembly and packaging/Resilience

Expecting the recent increase in drug product demand to continue, Resilience is taking steps to meet that demand and fulfill patient needs, according to Syed Husain, chief commercial officer at the company. Those steps include expanding the San Diego-based biomanufacturing organization’s clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing capabilities across its network, primarily at its Cincinnati and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, sites.

Resilience’s preclinical, clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing network can help withstand unforeseen difficulties like capacity constraints and raw material supply chain shortages, and the strategic expansions will address the growing demands in the drug product space, Husain told BioSpace.

Syed Husain, Resilience

Increasing its drug product capabilities is the latest milestone for Resilience, a company that’s striving to set itself apart from…

