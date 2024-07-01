Artiva refiles for IPO three years after original plans in a vastly different environment

Artiva Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage NK cell therapy biotech, is trying again for the public markets, it revealed Friday afternoon in an SEC filing.

The San Diego biotech is going for a Nasdaq debut but in a very different biotech financing environment than when it originally sought an IPO in spring 2021, at a time when large public floats were easier to achieve thanks to low interest rates and generalist investors’ intrigue in drug development.

And this time around, it’s without partner Merck, which axed their CAR-NK solid tumor collaboration last October, according to Friday’s S-1 filing.

The biotech plans to list as $ARTV. It has yet to disclose a size range for its proposed IPO.

The move comes the same day autoimmune biotech Alumis went public, ending its first day of trading…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks