SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that the Company is set to join the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets today, July 1, 2024.

