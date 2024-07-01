Growing pains: Dexcom’s manufacturing move to lay off 535 in San Diego

Dexcom is laying off more than 500 employees at its San Diego location, while it looks to expand its manufacturing operations elsewhere after growing too big for its Southern California home.

First reported last week by The San Diego Union-Tribune, the diabetes sensor company said it plans to transition its headquarters into more of an innovation-focused center, after previously housing both commercial production and R&D.

Manufacturing will move to Dexcom’s established locations in Mesa, Arizona, with some of the affected employees being eligible for relocation assistance, according to the Union-Tribune.

The total headcount reduction of 535 employees beginning July 26, according to a California state WARN notice, amounts to about 15% of the company, with about 2,400 staff still remaining in San Diego.

Meanwhile, the vacated floor space is slated to be converted into new laboratories over the coming years, and Dexcom told the paper it…

