Having lost Merck partnership, Artiva looks to IPO to fund NK cell therapy

Artiva Biotherapeutics has become the latest biotech to set out IPO ambitions for the summer, as the allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapy company pushes its lead program through automimmune clinical trials.

San Diego-based Artiva unveiled the plans in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing June 28, although the company has not yet provided details of how many shares it is planning to offer or at what price.

However much the biotech brings in from the IPO, the company said the top priority for spending the proceeds will be on continuing the clinical development of its lead program AlloNK.

The non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy is currently in a phase 1/1b trial in combination with either Roche’s monoclonal antibodies Rituxan or Gazyva in patients with class III or IV lupus nephritis (LN) as well as a separate basket study in multiple autoimmune indications. A readout from at least one…

