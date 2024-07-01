Lilly inks radiopharma deal with Radionetics, with rights to buy the biotech

Eli Lilly is further delving into the radiopharmaceutical field with a $140 million upfront deal with Radionetics Oncology.

The strategic pact with the San Diego biotech could turn into a $1 billion acquisition down the road, the companies said Monday morning. They did not detail a timeframe for the potential M&A exit. The fledgling biotech just announced a $52.5 million Series A in January.

Radionetics is making GPCR-targeting small molecules for radiopharmaceuticals, which have become one of the biggest areas of interest in the oncology R&D arena. While one of the most common target classes in drug development, GPCRs have been “largely unexplored” in the radiopharma world, Radionetics says on its website.

Lilly bought into the radiopharma space last fall with its $1.4 billion acquisition of POINT Biopharma. Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb and…

