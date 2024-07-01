Skye Bioscience Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced the Company has been included in the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective at the U.S. market open on July 1, 2024, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks