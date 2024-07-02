CG Life Forms Strategic Communications Group to Integrate Corporate, Scientific and Medical Communications and Social Media Services

BOSTON & CHICAGO & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CG Life, the science-first, tech-enabled marketing and communications partner to precision medicine and life science companies, has formalized the agency’s public relations and social media teams and capabilities into a Strategic Communications Group to support its clients in more dynamic and integrated ways. The move comes as a culmination of the successful integration of the recently acquired public relations agency Berry & Company. “Our Stra

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks