Lilly Inks Radiopharma Deal With Radionetics, Secures Right to Buy Biotech

Published: Jul 02, 2024 By Tristan Manalac

Lilly Biotechnology Center in San Diego, CA

Pictured: Eli Lilly biotechnology center in California/iStock, JHVEPhoto

Eli Lilly on Monday signed a strategic partnership with Radionetics Oncology, which not only provides the pharma with a pipeline of promising cancer radiotherapeutics but also gives it the exclusive right to buy the San Diego biotech down the line.

The agreement includes a $140 million upfront payment from Lilly as well as the potential right to acquire Radionetics for $1 billion. The companies did not provide specific details or a timeline for the potential buyout but said that it would occur “upon the conclusion of an exercise period.”

Jacob Van Naarden, president of Lilly oncology, in a statement said that the partnership with Radionetics gives the pharma “access to novel GPCR targets” and the…
