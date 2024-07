SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NanoCellect Biomedical, a leader in microfluidic cell sorting technology, proudly announces the launch of VERLO™ Image-Guided Cell Sorter, a groundbreaking cell sorter poised to redefine the landscape of single-cell visualization and gentle flow…

