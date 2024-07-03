Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted Corrina Pavetto, a new employee, a non-qualified stock option award and restricted stock units (RSUs) for an aggregate of 10,275 shares of its common stock, pursuant to the Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan, with a grant date of June 28, 2024. The stock option has an exercise price of $11.94 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Cidara’s common stock on the grant date. The shares subject to the option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and…

