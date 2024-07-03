Spectral AI Expands Clinical Trial Sites for Pivotal U.S. Burn Study

DALLAS, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it has added two new U.S. Clinical Trial Sites for its 2024 Burn Pivotal Study: the University of California San Diego and the University of Utah.

