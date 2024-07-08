Salk Professor Joanne Chory named 2024 Wolf Prize Laureate in Agriculture

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Joanne Chory has been selected by the Wolf Foundation to receive a 2024 Wolf Prize in the field of agriculture for her “key discoveries on plant developmental biology of relevance for crop improvements.” The award is endowed annually to scientists and artists worldwide for their “outstanding achievements in advancing science and the arts for the betterment of humanity.”

Announced on July 3, Chory’s award in agriculture is shared with two other professors, Elliot Meyerowitz of the California Institute of Technology and Venkatesan Sundaresan of UC Davis. Chory will be the third Salk faculty member to receive the Wolf Prize, following Professors Tony Hunter (2005) and Ronald Evans (2012).

“The progression of plant science at Salk and…

