Arcutis tacks on atopic dermatitis approval for Zoryve cream

The FDA approved Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ skin treatment Zoryve to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adults and some children, the company announced Tuesday.

It’s the drug’s third approval in two years, and the second as a once-daily topical cream. Zoryve, a PDE4 inhibitor, was first approved as a cream in July 2022 to treat plaque psoriasis. The new label includes adults and children 6 years and older.

“Having a new and effective steroid-free option, without some of the risks associated with topical and systemic steroids, is a welcome advancement for dermatologists, patients, and caregivers,” Lawrence Eichenfield, an investigator for Arcutis’ AD trial and a dermatology professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, said in a statement.

Pooled data from two Phase 3 studies reported in January showed a statistically significant number of patients treated with…

