SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Puro Sound Labs, a leader in safe listening technology, announces significant discounts on its volume-limited kid’s headphones for the back-to-school season. Starting on July 9th, parents and students can save up to 25% on award-winning headphones…

