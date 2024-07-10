Salk Institute promotes five faculty members in genetics, structural biology, immunobiology, and neuroscience

July 10, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on Salk Institute promotes five faculty members in genetics, structural biology, immunobiology, and neuroscience

LA JOLLA—Five Salk Institute faculty members have been promoted for their notable, innovative contributions to science. These faculty members have demonstrated leadership in their disciplines, pushing the boundaries of basic scientific research. Assistant Professors Sung Han, Dmitry Lyumkis, and Graham McVicker were promoted to associate professors, and Associate Professors Sreekanth Chalasani and Ye Zheng were promoted to professors. The promotions were based on Salk faculty and nonresident fellow recommendations and approved by Salk’s president and Board of Trustees on April 21, 2023.

From top left: Sreekanth Chalasani, Sung Han, and Dmitry Lyumkis. From bottom left: Graham McVicker and Ye Zheng.
From top left: Sreekanth Chalasani, Sung Han, and Dmitry Lyumkis. From bottom left: Graham McVicker and Ye Zheng.
Click here for a high-resolution image.
Credit: Salk Institute

“Sung, Dmitry, Graham, Shrek, and Ye have all…
Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks


ADVERTISEMENT — Advertise With Biotech Networks