Salk physician-scientist Jesse Dixon named Rita Allen Foundation Award Scholar

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute physician-scientist Jesse Dixon has been named a Rita Allen Foundation Award Scholar, a distinction given to biomedical scientists whose research holds exceptional promise for revealing new pathways to advance human health.

“We are honored and thrilled Jesse has been named a 2023 Rita Allen Foundation Award Scholar,” says Salk Institute President Gerald Joyce. “His exceptional talent, dedication, and unwavering pursuit of scientific excellence make him a deserving recipient of this award.”

Dixon was one of nine scientists the Rita Allen Foundation named to its 2023 class of Rita Allen Foundation Scholars. The selected scholars will receive grants of up to $110,000 annually for a maximum of five years to conduct innovative research on critical topics in…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks