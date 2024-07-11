Novartis closes technical R&D site in San Diego as part of ongoing restructure

An R&D center in San Diego is the latest area to be impacted by Novartis’ ongoing global development restructure, the company has confirmed.

The Swiss Big Pharma will conduct a “phased exit” from the Technical Research and Development (TRD) site at Campus Point Drive, with “final closure anticipated by end of 2025,” the company confirmed in an email to Fierce Biotech.

Around 100 employees have been informed that they will be affected, the company said. A California WARN notice dated July 5 lists 29 employees as being affected. The closure of the site was first reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Despite the closure of the TRD site, Novartis will continue to employ around 580 people in research activities around San Diego, working on areas such as oncology, neuroscience and immunology. TRD capabilities will be “consolidated at existing U.S. locations,” the pharma said.

