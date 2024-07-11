Skye Bioscience to Host Virtual KOL Event, “Metabolic Rewiring with CB1 Inhibition,” on July 24th

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event entitled “Metabolic Rewiring with CB1 Inhibition” on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.

