Artiva aims for $116M in second attempt at IPO to boost NK cell therapy pipeline

Clinical-stage cell therapy developer Artiva Biotherapeutics will seek about $116 million in net proceeds from its proposed initial public offering, according to an updated SEC document on Monday morning.

The San Diego biotech’s listing, which could come as early as this week, would give the startup more room to grow its early-stage pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies for lupus, B cell malignancies, solid tumors and other blood cancers. As many cell therapy biotechs move into or pivot to autoimmune diseases, Artiva is positioning its work in systemic lupus erythematosus as its lead project, with a Phase 1/1b underway.

The GC Cell spinout, founded in 2019, plans to sell 8.7 million shares $ARTV between $14 and $16 apiece, according to the Monday morning filing.

Artiva had initially sought an IPO in the spring of 2021, at a time when…

