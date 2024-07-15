Artiva sets out $135M IPO plans to push NK cell therapy through trials

Artiva Biotherapeutics is hoping to rake in up to $135 million from a planned IPO, with the proceeds ear-marked for automimmune clinical trials for a lead allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapy.

San Diego-based Artiva unveiled the plans in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing at the end of June, but only this morning set out its expectations of selling 8.7 million shares priced between $14 and $16 apiece.

Assuming that the final price falls in the middle of this range, this will bring the biotech $116.8 million in net proceeds—rising to $135 million if underwriters take up their 30-day option to buy an additional 1.3 million shares at the same price of $15.

Top of the list of spending priorities will be continuing the clinical development of a non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy called AlloNK. The candidate is currently in a phase 1 lupus nephritis trial in…

