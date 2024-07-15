Oncternal Announces Enrollment Completed and Dosing Initiated for Sixth Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 Study of ONCT-534 for the Treatment of R/R Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that enrollment has been completed and dosing initiated for the sixth dose cohort of its Phase 1/2 study of ONCT-534 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who are relapsed or refractory to approved androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI). Patients in the sixth cohort are receiving ONCT-534, the company’s dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI), at a dose of 1200 mg taken orally once each day. The decision to proceed to this higher dose level was made by the study’s Safety Review Committee (SRC) after reviewing data from the fifth dose level of 600 mg ONCT-534 daily. An initial update on ONCT-534 safety and efficacy based on prostate–specific antigen (PSA) levels from this study is expected in the third quarter…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks