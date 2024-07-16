A teenager faced constant seizures. Could a drug developed just for him stop them?

SAN DIEGO — Connor Dalby’s shrieks filled his playroom, and the rest of the house. The teenager hushed when his mom, Kelley, asked a long-coming question: “Are you ready for the big day tomorrow?”

He typed “yes” on his wooden letterboard, his only means to put his thoughts into words. But then he resumed shrieking, the prelude to a pair of seizures that, later that night, caused his toes to curl, his eyes to dilate and his body to spasm. It had been like this for 14 years.

“I’ve been fighting for my son his entire life with all the energy in me,” Kelley said. “He’s smart and tenacious but trapped in a body that doesn’t cooperate.”

The next day, doctors injected Connor with an experimental treatment that had been tailored just for him. After years of dead ends and delays, the hope was that the drug could patch over…

