Chancellor’s Fellowship Challenge Empowers Future Leaders at the Rady School of Management

New gifts to Rady graduate fellowships of $10,000 or more will be matched through June 2027 The importance of graduate fellowships cannot be overstated for students who want to break through financial barriers and access advanced degrees. “Without the support of a fellowship, there is no way I would be able to attend the Rady School of Management,” said Jai’lyn Richardson, a second-year full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) student at the school. “It has made a UC San Diego education possible because I would have never been able to move from my home state of Alabama to pursue a graduate education in California without the extra financial support.” Richardson’s fellowship will enable her to do an internship in Nashville this summer, where she will be a venture fellow at LaunchTN, supporting economic development through venture capital in the region.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks