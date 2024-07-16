Predicta Biosciences Secures $5.2M to Transform the Diagnosis, Treatment and Monitoring of Blood Cancers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Predicta Biosciences, a precision oncology company developing novel diagnostic and therapeutic products, today announced it has raised an oversubscribed $5.2 million seed round led by The Engine Ventures. Additional participating investors include Illumina Ventures, Time Boost Capital, the American Cancer Society Bright Edge and the Oetgen family. Jay Wohlgemuth, former CMO of Quest Diagnostics, Mara Aspinall, former CEO of Roche Tissue Diagnostics and Partner at Illumi

