Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Novel SuperNova Technology Platform

July 18, 2024

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI or “Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, today announced the issuance of a new patent for the company’s SuperNova technology, strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and positioning Calidi to advance its CLD-201 program into the clinic.

