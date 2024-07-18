Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Novel SuperNova Technology Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI or “Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, today announced the issuance of a new patent for the company’s SuperNova technology, strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and positioning Calidi to advance its CLD-201 program into the clinic.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks