Novartis on ‘streamlining’ development, MorphoSys drug and radioligand expansions

More than two years after Novartis first announced a global restructuring that affected 8,000 positions, the pharma giant says its workforce has settled into the simplified structure befitting its pure-play strategy.

Quarterly engagement results from employees “have been back to pre-restructuring levels,” Novartis CFO Harry Kirsch told reporters on a call after the company released its second-quarter earnings results. Kirsch also credited Novartis’ “strong financial results” over the past year and a half largely to the simplification of operations.

With net sales of $12.5 billion for Q2, the drugmaker is raising its core operating income growth to mid-teens — up from the low double-digit growth previously expected.

During the call, Kirsch also fielded questions about several top drugs in the portfolio.

On new efforts to “evolve” the development organization: The initial restructuring was mostly about commercial teams and “didn’t touch development,” according to Kirsch. Separate and…

