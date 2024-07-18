Study reveals key gene protecting plants from harmful metals in soil

LA JOLLA—The negative impact of human activity on Earth doesn’t just affect our planet’s atmosphere—it goes much deeper, into its soils. For instance, excessive application of manure or sewage sludge can increase heavy metal concentrations in agricultural land where vital crops are grown. One of these heavy metals is zinc, a micronutrient necessary for plant and animal health. In excess, however, zinc can be extremely damaging to sensitive plant species.

Some plants have a naturally higher tolerance for zinc that allows them to thrive in otherwise toxic conditions, but the biology behind this was previously unclear. In a new study, Salk Institute scientists identified a gene that helps plants manage excess zinc in the soil.

The…

