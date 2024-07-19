Aptose Announces Receipt of Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that it has received a deficiency letter (the “Deficiency Letter”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s common shares have been below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks