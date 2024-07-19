Artiva’s IPO raises $167M to fund company’s autoimmune and cancer cell therapies

Cell therapy startup Artiva Biotherapeutics will go public on Friday morning in the 11th biotech IPO this year. Its Wall Street debut adds to the industry’s modest rebuilding in 2024 following a dismal two-year stretch for new biotech public offerings.

The company sold 13.92 million shares $ARTV at $12, raising $167 million. While the share price is a cut from the $14 to $16 range it targeted earlier in the week, it upsized the number of shares from a planned 8.7 million.

Fred Aslan

The San Diego biotech’s Nasdaq listing was three years in the making. Artiva confidentially filed in March 2021, just two months after Vividion Therapeutics and Venrock veteran Fred Aslan joined as CEO. At the time, biotech capital nearly fell from…

