New tools reveal neuropeptides, not neurotransmitters, encode danger in the brain

July 22, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on New tools reveal neuropeptides, not neurotransmitters, encode danger in the brain

LA JOLLA—In the split second as you accidentally touch the hot handle of a cast iron skillet, pain and a sense of danger rush in. Sensory signals travel from the pain receptors in your finger, up through your spinal cord, and into your brainstem. Once there, a special group of neurons relays those pain signals to a higher brain area called the amygdala, where they trigger your emotional fear response and help you remember to avoid hot skillets in the future.

From left: Sung Han and Dong-Il Kim.
From left: Sung Han and Dong-Il Kim.
Click here for a high-resolution image.
Credit: Salk Institute

This process of translating pain into a threat memory occurs so quickly that scientists thought it must be mediated by fast-acting molecules called neurotransmitters. But when Salk researchers investigated the role of larger, slower-acting molecules called…
Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks


ADVERTISEMENT — Advertise With Biotech Networks