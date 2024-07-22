New tools reveal neuropeptides, not neurotransmitters, encode danger in the brain

LA JOLLA—In the split second as you accidentally touch the hot handle of a cast iron skillet, pain and a sense of danger rush in. Sensory signals travel from the pain receptors in your finger, up through your spinal cord, and into your brainstem. Once there, a special group of neurons relays those pain signals to a higher brain area called the amygdala, where they trigger your emotional fear response and help you remember to avoid hot skillets in the future.

This process of translating pain into a threat memory occurs so quickly that scientists thought it must be mediated by fast-acting molecules called neurotransmitters. But when Salk researchers investigated the role of larger, slower-acting molecules called…

