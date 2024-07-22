Vividion Therapeutics to Expand with New Global Research and Development Center

July 22, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on Vividion Therapeutics to Expand with New Global Research and Development Center

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. (Vividion), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high-value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders, today announced it will expand its global innovation capabilities with a new research and development (R&D) center and corporate headquarters in San Diego, California. Vividion is a wholly owned and independently op
