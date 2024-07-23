Neurology startup from OrbiMed collab nabs $65M in Series A

Brenig Therapeutics closed a $65 million Series A on Tuesday morning, getting backing from big-name investors such as New Enterprise Associates and OrbiMed.

The company will focus on neurology, with early efforts centered on Parkinson’s disease. Brenig’s first compound, known as BT-267, will head into its first clinical studies using money from the raise. BT-267 is a small molecule inhibitor targeting LRRK2, a pathway also being researched by Biogen and Denali.

Iain Dukes, Brenig’s board chair and a venture partner at OrbiMed, told Endpoints News the company spawned out of an incubation collaboration that uses AI and machine learning to identify new drug targets across multiple disease areas, including oncology.

So far, the partnership between OrbiMed and San Diego-based venture firm Torrey Pines Investment has 16 total companies. BioGeneration Ventures also helped seed Brenig.

Most of the companies are named after lakes in Scotland or Wales, Dukes said. “I’m Welsh…

