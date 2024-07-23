Salk Professor Janelle Ayres named Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator

LA JOLLA—Salk Professor Janelle Ayres has been selected as a 2024 Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator. The HHMI Investigators program awards established scientists with approximately $9 million in funding over seven years to pursue boundary-breaking research in their field. The honor recognizes her influential work in immunology and microbiology and its applications to the global crisis of antibiotic resistance.

Ayres is among 26 other 2024 selectees, who will join more than 250 standing Investigators—including Salk Professors Joanne Chory (1997), Joseph Ecker (2011), and Kay Tye (2021).

“Janelle’s research on microbial pathogenesis has greatly enhanced our understanding of host-microbe interactions,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “Receiving this support from HHMI is a wonderful recognition of her achievements thus far and…

