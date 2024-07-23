Telix’s $397M convertible bond offering; Scynexis records a $10M milestone

Plus, news about Windtree Therapeutics, MEI Pharma and ViiV:

Telix raises $397M in convertible bond offering: The radiopharma biotech plans to use the funds to advance key programs in its pipeline, including supporting pivotal studies in kidney and brain cancer. The offering is expected to close before the market opens on Wednesday. — Ayisha Sharma

Scynexis to get a $10M milestone from GSK: The payment is triggered by the delivery of final reports from three trials investigating its drug, ibrexafungerp, in refractory invasive fungal infections. Per a licensing agreement inked last year, GSK will make the payment to Scynexis in the third quarter. The company received $115 million in upfront and development milestone payments from GSK, and there’s another $323 million still on the table. — Katherine Lewin

Windtree Therapeutics secures $12.9M funding: The proceeds from the private…

