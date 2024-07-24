Autobahn raises $100M on investor interest in neuropsych drugs

San Diego biotechnology company Autobahn Therapeutics on Wednesday said it raised $100 million to advance an experimental mood disorder medicine into mid-stage testing.

The company, which launched in 2020, is developing the drug for major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression.

Called ABX-002, the drug works in a somewhat similar fashion to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra, by stimulating thyroid hormone receptors. Psychiatrists have used synthetic thyroid hormone off-label for years to treat depression, but the drugs aren’t approved for that use and come with the risk of cardiac side effects.

In ABX-002, Autobahn is developing what it describes as a “Trojan horse” that can cross the blood-brain barrier, said Kevin Finney, the company’s CEO.

The company is studying the drug as an adjunctive therapy, meaning it’ll be tested together with other antidepressants. Finney said it could boost the effects of existing drugs at lower doses, avoiding some of the side…

