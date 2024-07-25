BioAtla Highlighted Clinical Program and Pipeline Updates at Virtual R&D Day

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today hosted a virtual R&D Day on its novel conditionally and reversibly active antibody drug conjugate mecbotamab vedotin, targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL, and its antibody targeting CTLA-4, evalstotug. The R&D Day also featured renowned key opinion leaders, Dr. Edwin Yau, Dr. Omid Hamid and Dr. Ankit Mangla.

